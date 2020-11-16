-
Natural disasters, protests and stark scientific reports are heightening concern over climate change. And companies are under pressure from banks and investors to green their corporate images.
-
From Texas Standard:India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi is making his first visit to the U.S. since he won a landslide reelection victory in May. The…
-
Update at 5:11 p.m.: ERCOT says operations have returned to normal, but it is still encouraging conservation. Our original post follows: For the second…
-
Solar power continues to grow in Texas, new research finds, and that growth is due in part to another renewable energy the state has in abundance:…
-
From Texas Standard:Brownsville, Texas, is one of the poorest metropolitan areas in the nation. But it is now being considered for almost $40 billion…
-
Natural gas is a valuable commodity in most of the world – but not in parts of Texas. Now, in West Texas, oil well operators will pay you to take their…
-
It brings new meaning to “Texas Hill Country.”This map called Earth at Night, Mountains of Light was developed by cartographer Jacob Wasilkowski using…
-
On a clear spring day in 2013, two smoke stacks fell in El Paso. They had been a part of the landscape, and the El Paso economy for years. It took a mere…
-
Take a rapidly growing state, add a scorching heat wave, and you have a recipe for historically high electricity use. So it was that Texas broke the…
-
With a heat wave sweeping the state, Texans' demand for power broke records two days in a row this week, prompting the state’s electric grid operator —…