-
Tragedy can strike at any time.Austin’s music community was painfully reminded of that lesson when a mainstay of the local music scene, Esme Barrera, was…
-
A man suspected of killing 29-year-old Esme Barrera on New Year's Day has died from an apparent suicide, according to the Austin Police Department. Based…
-
At a hastily called press conference this afternoon, the Austin Police Department confirmed they had a suspect in the New Year’s murder of Esme Barrera, a…
-
A 29-year-old woman whose New Year’s Day murder shocked Austin’s music community will be laid to rest today following a funeral in El Paso. Esme Barrera’s…
-
The shock and disbelief at Esme Barrera’s murder early New Year’s Day – shared in a stream of social media updates – is giving way to questions about the…
-
The death of 29-year-old Esme Barrera has prompted a public outpouring of grief as family, friends and members of Austin’s music community come to terms…