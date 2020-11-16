-
Lee esta historia en español. Jarymar Arana grips a backpack outside an apartment complex in Pflugerville just after 8 a.m. on a recent Sunday. Arana…
-
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ordered a nationwide eviction ban for people who can't pay rent and have no place to go. It's helping some, but many others are getting evicted anyway.
-
Lee esta historia en español. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published an order last week that could protect renters who’ve lost wages or…
-
The courts are no longer blocking landlords from evicting Texans struggling to pay rent amid the economic instability of the COVID-19 pandemic.Now,…
-
'If You Can, Pay Your Rent' And 4 Other Things To Know If You're An Austin Tenant Amid This PandemicMore than half of Austin residents are renters. At the beginning of each month, rent is due for tenants with cut hours, cut wages or no wages at all as…
-
Eviction hearings in the Austin area will be put on pause until at least April 1, after Travis County justices of the peace issued an order Friday.“It’s…