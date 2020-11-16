-
Sentencing a person to die is the ultimate punishment. There is no coming back from the permanence of the death penalty.In the U.S., the death penalty is…
Executions had been set to resume next month after a 16-year pause. A federal judge halted the sentences as inmates challenge the government's lethal injection protocol.
In his five years as Texas' governor, Republican Greg Abbott has overseen the execution of nearly 50 prisoners while only once sparing a condemned man's…
A Houston man was executed tonight for murdering two people in 1993. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice says the execution drug pentobarbital was…