-
Texas led the U.S. in the number of executions in 2019, carrying out nine of the 22 that occurred nationwide. A new report reveals Texas is more on par…
-
Texas’ top appeals court on Friday halted the scheduled execution of inmate Rodney Reed, whose conviction is being questioned by new evidence that his…
-
For decades, a staunch claim of innocence and doubts over forensic science engulfed the death penalty case of Larry Swearingen. On Wednesday, he was…
-
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice will no longer share the last written words of death row inmates after criticism from a Houston…
-
From Texas Standard:Texas news outlets often report on death penalty stories, given that the state leads the nation in prisoner executions. But rarely do…
-
It’s been more than two decades since an infamous hate crime in East Texas, where three white men were convicted of chaining a black man to the back of a…
-
From Texas Standard.Texas has been fighting to keep a secret for years now – the name of the pharmacy that supplies its execution drugs. But late last…
-
From Texas Standard:Following the execution of a Dallas man last week, the status of the state's supply of execution drugs is under new scrutiny. In…
-
Almost two years after Texas tried to import an execution drug from overseas, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ruled Thursday that the drug can’t be…
-
Six months after the Texas death chamber held its latest execution, Barney Ronald Fuller Jr. is set to die Wednesday for the 2003 shooting deaths of his…