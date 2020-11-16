-
A study headed by a professor at UT Austin's McCombs School of Business asked 80 undergraduates to identify which social media news headlines were real…
Under pressure to prepare for 2020 census interference, Facebook says content misrepresenting who can participate and the data the government collects will be banned from its social media platforms.
Beginning in June, thousands of voters across the country saw a fundraising plea in the form of a Facebook ad from the president’s official social media…
Dallas police officials say more than two-dozen officers face disciplinary measures after they were found to have posted bigoted or other offensive…
The head of the U.S. Border Patrol says sexist posts and comments mocking migrant deaths in a closed Facebook group for agents and employees are…
Facebook is building a massive solar farm in West Texas that's believed to be one of the largest solar projects in the nation and the social media giant's…
The company says a network of accounts, pages and groups "originated in Iran and targeted people across multiple internet services in the Middle East, Latin America, UK and US."
The Department of Justice gave a San Antonio housing group legal ammunition Friday afternoon in their discrimination lawsuit against Facebook.The…
SKAM Austin is a typical teen drama in a lot of ways. There are hookups, breakups, cattiness and plenty of awkwardness. But, while the drama itself may…
The activity on Facebook and Instagram included organizing counterprotests for a white nationalist rally in Washington. There's evidence of links to previous Russian disinformation efforts.