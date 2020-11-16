Federal Budget

-
From Texas Standard:"Dead on arrival" is how Texas senior senator, Republican John Cornyn, characterized the formal budget plan unveiled by President…
-
From Texas Standard:We are about 48 hours away from the federal government shutting down if members of the House and Senate can't come to some sort of…
-
In a report, the department warns that a default could do damage to the economy to rival the Great Recession.
-
The impasse continues. Meanwhile, parts of the federal government remain closed. Among the latest developments: President Obama has invited leaders of both parties to a Wednesday evening meeting at the White House.
-
Update: The federal shutdown has happened and it's affecting some Central Texans.All three presidential libraries in the state are closed – including the…
-
Moving the country closer to a shutdown, the Senate rejected a House bill that funded the government but delayed a key part of Obamacare. The ball is now in the House's court.
-
A March 1 deadline looms. That's when deep, automatic federal spending cuts are set to kick in. The president is asking for a small package that the White House says would give Congress more time to reach a permanent solution to budget problems.
-
NPR reporters break down the president's budget proposal, exploring where he wants to spend and where he wants to make cuts.