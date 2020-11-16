-
Feral hogs attacked and killed a woman outside a Texas home about 40 miles east of Houston, authorities said Monday.Chambers County Sheriff Brian…
From Texas Standard.Wild boars, feral swine – many call them feral hogs. But as lots of Texans know, they’re the source of much angst and misery. Feral…
Feral hogs have been a growing problem in Texas for years now. The 300-pound animals contaminate the water and ruin the parks, so Dallas is bringing in Osvaldo Rojas to keep the city pig-free.
Update: Oct. 31, 5:36 a.m.: The Central Texas toll road with the nation's highest speed limit will get signs warning drivers about wildlife. The move…
Hardeman County Wins "Hog Out Challenge"Hardeman County was named the winner of the 2011 statewide Hog Out Challenge, a state initiative that asked…
House to Consider Key Budget Bills The Texas Legislative session ends in less than two weeks and state lawmakers still haven’t reached…
Farmers are already allowed to fire up a helicopter and gun down feral hogs tearing up their property. But a bill is now headed to the Governor's desk…