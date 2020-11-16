-
One officer was shot in the face and another in the shoulder, but neither is expected to have any "remarkable long-term injuries," says St. Louis County Police Chief Jon Belmar.
This episode of In Perspective recognizes Black History Month by bringing together several scholars for a discussion of race in contemporary America. As…
The Central Texas based Global Language Monitor is out with its top words for 2014.The 15 year-old ranking doesn't just pick the most popular words based…
At the Texas Capitol Thursday night, protestors gathered to show solidarity with demonstrators in New York, Ferguson, Missouri and other cities around the…
Hundreds of people packed the area outside of the Austin Police Department headquarters Tuesday night for a rally and march in support of Michael Brown,…
The day after it was announced a grand jury had chosen not to indict the police officer who shot and killed 18 year-old Michael Brown in Ferguson,…
"No probable cause exists" to file any indictments against police Officer Darren Wilson, St. Louis County prosecuting attorney Robert McCulloch said Monday night.
The St. Louis police chief says the man fired at the 32-year-old officer, who is white, during a chase and that a weapon had been recovered from the scene.
The shooting death of the 18-year-old sparked violent protests in Ferguson, Mo. At his funeral, there was resignation but also a clarion call for change.
Attorney General Eric Holder, who will go to the St. Louis suburb Wednesday, wrote that the Justice Department's investigation of Michael Brown's death would be full and fair.