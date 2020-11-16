-
A 1,700-acre West Texas ranch owned by a religious sect that practices polygamy is the target of seizure efforts by the Texas Attorney General’s office.…
New aerial shots of the Yearning for Zion ranch in Eldorado, Texas – home to the controversial sect of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter…
The spiritual leader of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, a religious sect that practices polygamy, has been sentenced to…
Sentencing Phase of Warren Jeffs Trial Winding DownThe Associated Press reports closing arguments are expected today in the sentencing phase of the trial…
One coalition says the decriminalization of polygamy would help root out child sexual assault among those practicing "the principle."
Breaking news from San Angelo: The Associated Press reports that Warren Jeffs, the spiritual leader of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter…
Warren Jeffs' trial began with him firing his defense lawyers and announcing he would represent himself. Jeffs has been playing musical chairs with his lawyers for months now hiring and firing them, then asking the court for more time so his new lawyers could get up to speed only to fire them again and ask for even more time. Jeffs faces 95 years in prison if convicted of two counts of sexual assault of a child.
A pre-trial hearing is scheduled today in the West Texas town of San Angelo for Warren Jeffs, a spiritual leader of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus…
The Associated Press reports the polygamist sect leader stood silently during a hearing in a West Texas court Wednesday. The court entered the not guilty…
The Texas Attorney General sent us a news release this morning announcing that Warren Jeffs, former leader of theFundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of…