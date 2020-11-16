Florida School Shooting

-
State representatives on Monday will begin discussing whether a "red flag" law giving courts the ability to remove guns from a person considered dangerous…
-
A couple dozen Austin students held a town hall meeting with local lawmakers at William B. Travis High School on Sunday to discuss ways to reduce gun…
-
After the Columbine school shooting in 1999, the Texas Legislature created the School Safety Center, a research center at Texas State University that…
-
President Donald Trump is expected to deliver a statement on yesterday's shooting at a high school in Parkland, Fla. that left 17 people dead and more…