From Texas Standard:The Surplus Agricultural Products Grant is a program Feeding Texas CEO Celia Cole describes as a “win-win-win.” It’s been around for…
From Texas Standard:Companies have been awarded $1.2 billion in contracts by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, or USDA, to redirect millions of pounds…
From Texas Standard:With so many Texans out of work because of COVID-19 stay-at-home orders, food banks are the state’s newest first responders. And the…
From Texas Standard:As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, food banks across the country are tasked with serving those in need from all walks of life. And…
From Texas Standard:Representatives from Texas food banks will gather at the Capitol on Tuesday to talk with legislators about food insecurity and lobby…