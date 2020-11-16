Foreign Policy

-
From Texas Standard.President Donald Trump quickly disproved any theories that he might step away from Twitter in his second year of office.The president…
-
Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright visited Austin for the opening of a new exhibit at the LBJ Presidential Library called Read My Pins: The…
-
This week, Iran's defense minister confirmed the country had tested a new ballistic missile. Iran has said the weapons test did not violate a deal with…
-
From Texas Standard:Monday morning, Arizona Republican Sen. John McCain told CBS there is "no doubt" of Russian intelligence services hacking into the…
-
From Texas Standard:Austin Bennett Tice has been missing since August 12, 2012.The 33-year-old Texas veteran was working as a freelance journalist in…