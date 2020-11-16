-
From Texas Standard:Since the coronavirus outbreak began in Texas, state and local officials have had to make difficult decisions to protect Texans'…
-
From Texas Standard:If you have ever been to Galveston, you may have noticed something eerie about it -- Galveston County Daily News reporter Kathryn…
-
Galveston’s police chief is apologizing after two of his officers, mounted on horseback, led a handcuffed suspect by a rope through downtown…
-
From Texas Standard:A new study shows Texas homeowners along the Gulf Coast have lost tens of millions of dollars of property value over a 12-year period…
-
From Texas Standard.Every time a vessel comes to a port of call, a local sailor takes command of the ship to maneuver it through the shallow water to…
-
From Texas Standard. A national marine sanctuary located about a hundred miles off the coast of Galveston is looking to expand its protection of coral…
-
From Texas Standard.Much debris has been cleared out, but three months after Harvey’s landfall, the ecological damage is still being assessed. Not long…
-
Galveston Island is famous for many things: miles of beaches, its many festivals and Victorian architecture – and its sea wall – that was built after the…
-
It’s considered to be the world’s largest and most foul smelling flower, and for the fourth time in history, one is blooming in Texas. The Corpse Flower,…
-
While Texans eagerly await any and all rain from tropical storm Don, one gulf city continues the work of rebuilding after Hurricane Ike.The Galveston City…