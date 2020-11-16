-
The 87th Texas Legislature won’t gavel in until January, but state lawmakers on Monday got their first chance to file legislation for what’s expected to…
-
Texas Legislative Black Caucus Unveils George Floyd Act To Ban Chokeholds, Limit Police Use Of ForceBlack lawmakers at the Texas Legislature unveiled on Thursday the George Floyd Act, a sweeping police reform proposal that would ban chokeholds across the…
-
Black Leaders In Austin Want To Build Racial Justice Movement That Sustains Itself For Years To ComeBlack leaders in Central Texas are forming a new coalition called the Black Leaders Collective to address systemic racism.The group has about 40 members,…
-
The Austin Police Department says it will delay the release of body camera footage from officers who caused serious injuries to demonstrators during the…
-
Parts of Congress Avenue were closed Tuesday as crews painted "Black Austin Matters" across several blocks of the downtown Austin street."Congress Avenue…
-
When protesters across the U.S. started marching through city streets late last month, demanding justice for George Floyd, state and local leaders...
-
More than a half century after the civil rights movement of the 1950s and '60s, there remains little tradition of protest in East Texas, and scant experience with organizing.
-
A 24-year-old pregnant protester who was shot with a lead-pellet bag by Austin police two weeks ago is calling for accountability.Saraneka Martin, who is…
-
Members of the Williamson County Commissioner's Court are calling for Sheriff Robert Chody to resign over the death of a black Pflugerville man who was…
-
After Sandra Bland's death in a rural Texas jail drew outrage across the nation, two Texas lawmakers filed a comprehensive bill to address racial…