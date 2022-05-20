Austin approves two more 'less-lethal' lawsuit settlements, bringing the tab to $15 million

Austin has now paid out roughly $15 million in settlements related to the Austin Police Department's use of so-called "less-lethal" ammunition used to control crowds over social justice protests in May 2020.

Police used foam shells fired from 40mm launchers and lead pellet bag rounds fired from shotguns at protests sparked by the police killings of George Floyd and Mike Ramos. After backlash, the department has said it would no longer use them to control crowds.

On Thursday, the Austin City Council approved two settlements of two plaintiffs totaling $950,000. Plaintiff Tracy Cates sued the city and an unnamed APD officer late last year, alleging an officer shot her with a "deadly projectile" and that the officer violated her civil rights.

While the complaint filed in federal court does not specify what kind of projectile, it does cite other injuries from the department's use of the ammunition as evidence for Cates' complaint. The city awarded Cates $100,000 to settle the suit.

The city also granted $850,000 to Christen Warkoczewski, a demonstrator who was shot in the face with a lead pellet bag round on I-35 in May 2020. Warkoczewski's complaint alleges "at least one" APD officer shot her with one of the rounds, which struck her in the jaw and had to be surgically removed. Nine APD officers are currently facing charges of aggravated assault in relation to Warkoczewski's injuries, including GOP Texas House runoff candidate Justin Berry.

In February, 18 officers were indicted on aggravated assault charges for use of the rounds over protests.

The total $15 million paid out to demonstrators who say they were targets of excessive force includes multimillion-dollar settlements for two demonstrators who suffered severe head trauma after being shot in the head with lead pellet bag rounds.