-
Lee esta historia en español. As a kid, Mike Ramos used to walk to get pastries for his grandmother every week from La Mexicana, the panaderia that's been…
-
The Austin Police Department is still working out the kinks in its body-camera program, according to a new city audit.The report released today by the…
-
It took two years and millions of dollars, but thousands of sexual assault evidence kits collected in Austin and stuck in backlog have finally been…
-
Drones are multipurpose: They can deliver pizzas and tally seals. Drones can fight wildfires and make aerial videos that garner pretty impressive watch…
-
University of Texas at Austin Police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found Tuesday on campus. It’s being treated as a possible…
-
Today, the state’s largest law enforcement association formally appealed the firing of Austin Police Officer Geoffrey Freeman for the shooting death of…
-
The largest law enforcement union in Texas will appeal Austin Police's firing of Officer Geoffrey Freeman, the union said Monday afternoon in a statement.…
-
The ability to send an anonymous tip to Austin police is now available right at your fingertips. The Austin Police Department unveiled a new free…
-
The president of Austin’s police officers union said that incidents like the fatal officer-involved shooting of unarmed teenager David Joseph last week…
-
APD Chief Art Acevedo said the police department's investigation into the fatal shooting by an officer of an unarmed black teenager will be completed…