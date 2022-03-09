© 2022 KUT

Crime & Justice

Another demonstrator is suing Austin and an APD officer after being shot with a beanbag round

KUT 90.5 | By Andrew Weber
Published March 9, 2022 at 4:27 PM CST
Protestors gather in front of the Austin Police Department headquarters in downtown Austin in solidarity with nationwide demonstrations and protests decrying police brutality on May 30, 2020.
Gabriel C. Pérez
/
KUT
Protestors gather in front of the Austin Police Department headquarters in solidarity with nationwide protests against police brutality on May 30, 2020.

Austin is being sued in civil court by another demonstrator who was struck by so-called "less-lethal" rounds during protests over police violence and racial justice in 2020.

On Tuesday, Bomani Barton filed a civil suit against the city and the Austin police officer he claims shot him three times with beanbag rounds on May 30, 2020.

Barton says he had his hands up during a demonstration outside the Austin Police Department when he was shot in the hip by the officer, Kyu An. He turned away from the officer and was then shot in the elbow and then in the face, his complaint says.

An, a six-year APD veteran, is also facing criminal charges in the incident. He is one of 19 officers indicted for using "less-lethal" weapons in the protests.

The city is currently facing 11 lawsuits over the use of the ammunition and has so far paid out more than $13 million in settlements to four demonstrators.

A city spokesperson said in a statement that the city would "handle this [lawsuit] respectfully and fairly."

"Each case is different, and we will review the facts and circumstances and advise our clients as appropriate," the statement said.

Andrew Weber
Andrew Weber is a general assignment reporter for KUT, focusing on criminal justice, policing, courts and homelessness in Austin and Travis County. Got a tip? You can email him at aweber@kut.org. Follow him on Twitter @England_Weber.
