Here's what we know about APD officers facing charges for using beanbag rounds in 2020 protests

Nineteen Austin police officers face criminal charges for the use of so-called "less lethal" ammunition on demonstrators during racial justice protests in 2020.

Police use of the lead-pellet bags, which were fired from shotguns, severely injured protesters, at least 19 of whom were hospitalized.

The officers have been indicted on charges of aggravated assault by a public servant, a felony punishable by anywhere from five to 99 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. The officers turned themselves in to the Travis County jail and were released on bond, according to the sheriff's office.

Travis County Attorney José Garza has not yet formally announced the indictments, though attorneys representing the officers expect his office will do so Tuesday.

Some of the indicted officers fired the beanbag rounds at protesters in an attempt to control the crowd and others were supervising officers, according to Ken Ervin, a lawyer representing eight of the officers.

"If there is an issue with the use of beanbag rounds in this situation, that needs to be handled on a different level. It is unfair and entirely improper to use criminal indictments to try to affect some sort of change in a use-of-force policy." Ken Ervin, defense attorney

At a news conference Monday, Ervin said the cases he's handling all stem from the clearing of I-35 during protests over the police killings of George Floyd and Mike Ramos. He said the use of beanbag rounds to clear the highway was appropriate.

"It’s consistent with not only training within the department, but within other law enforcement agencies across the country," he said. "If there is an issue with the use of beanbag rounds in this situation, that needs to be handled on a different level. It is unfair and entirely improper to use criminal indictments to try to affect some sort of change in a use-of-force policy."

Garza said last week that his office considers the demonstrators involved in these cases to be "innocent bystanders" and that officers were using deadly weapons.

APD Chief Joseph Chacon called news of the indictments extremely disappointing, and Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk defended the department's use of the rounds.

Attorney Doug O'Connell, who is also representing officers, said Monday the officers were acting within APD’s use-of-force guidelines. He said, however, that some of the protester injuries were "regrettable" should be settled in civil court — not in criminal court.

"There very well may be righteous civil law, civil personal injury cases," he said. "That’s not what’s going on here. These are criminal indictments where these officers face up to 99 years, or life, in prison."

O'Connell said the officers are expected to be put on administrative duty while the cases move forward, and that he and Ervin plan to take their clients' cases to a jury trial.

The Austin City Council last week approved $10 million to settle the civil cases of two protesters who were injured.

“First, we believe many protesters injured by law enforcement officers during the protest were innocent bystanders. We also believe that the overwhelming majority of victims in the incidents that were investigated suffered significant and lasting injuries. District Attorney José Garza

Austin Police Association President Ken Casaday has called the investigation politically motivated. One of the officers indicted, Justin Berry, is a Republican candidate for the Texas House.

"We think, again, the DA is just playing politics," Casaday said Friday. His police union and other police advocacy groups made similar accusations about other police investigations by Garza's office. Six prior investigations have resulted in officers being indicted.

Garza, a Democrat, ran on a progressive platform to prosecute police misconduct. On Thursday, he described the facts discovered during this investigation as “disturbing.”

“First, we believe many protesters injured by law enforcement officers during the protest were innocent bystanders,” he said. “We also believe that the overwhelming majority of victims in the incidents that were investigated suffered significant and lasting injuries. Those injuries include significant and serious injuries to the head, face and body. Some will never fully recover.”

The district attorney's office has said the investigation into the use of force is ongoing.

Below is a list of 18 of the 19 indicted officers.

Nicholas Gebhart was charged with aggravated assault by a public servant, a first-degree felony. The Travis County Sheriff's Office told KUT he was booked on Feb. 18 and released the same day on bond.

Kyu An was charged with aggravated assault by a public servant, a first-degree felony. The Travis County Sheriff's Office told KUT he was booked on Feb. 18 and released the same day on bond.

Derrick Lehman was charged with aggravated assault by a public servant, a first-degree felony. The Travis County Sheriff's Office told KUT he was booked on Feb. 21 and released the same day on bond.

Edward Boudreau was charged with aggravated assault by a public servant, a first-degree felony. The Travis County Sheriff's Office told KUT he was booked on Feb. 18 and released the same day on bond.

Joseph Cast was charged with aggravated assault by a public servant, a first-degree felony. The Travis County Sheriff's Office told KUT he was booked on Feb. 21 and released on bond.

John Siegel was charged with aggravated assault by a public servant, a first-degree felony. The Travis County Sheriff's Office told KUT he was booked on Feb. 18 and released on bond.

Kyle Felton was charged with aggravated assault by a public servant, a first-degree felony. The Travis County Sheriff's Office told KUT he was booked on Feb. 18 and released the same day on bond.

Jeffrey Teng was charged with aggravated assault by a public servant, a first-degree felony. The Travis County Sheriff's Office told KUT he was booked on Feb. 18 and released the same day on bond.

Rolan Rast was charged with aggravated assault by a public servant, a first-degree felony. The Travis County Sheriff's Office told KUT he was booked on Feb. 18 and released the same day on bond.

Justin Berry was charged with aggravated assault by a public servant, a first-degree felony. The Travis County Sheriff's Office told KUT he was booked on Feb. 18 and released the same day on bond.

Alexander Lomostev was charged with aggravated assault by a public servant, a first-degree felony. The Travis County Sheriff's Office told KUT he was booked on Feb. 18 and released the same day on bond.

Todd Gilbertson was charged with aggravated assault by a public servant, a first-degree felony. The Travis County Sheriff's Office told KUT he was booked on Feb. 21 and released on bond.

Stanley Vick was charged with aggravated assault by a public servant, a first-degree felony. The Travis County Sheriff's Office told KUT he was booked on Feb. 18 and released the same day on bond.

Attorneys representing Christian Irwin told KUT he was charged with aggravated assault by a public servant, a first-degree felony and was released on bond.

Jeremy Fisher was charged with aggravated assault by a public servant, a first-degree felony. The Travis County Sheriff's Office told KUT he was booked on Feb. 21 and released on bond.

Joshua Jackson was charged with aggravated assault by a public servant, a first-degree felony. The Travis County Sheriff's Office told KUT he was booked on Feb. 18 and released the same day on bond.

Josh Blake was charged with aggravated assault by a public servant, a first-degree felony. The Travis County Sheriff's Office told KUT he was booked on Feb. 21 and released on bond.

Brett Tableriou was charged with aggravated assault by a public servant, a first-degree felony. The Travis County Sheriff's Office told KUT he was booked on Feb. 21 and released on bond.