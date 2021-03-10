Austin Police Officer Charged With Murder For Fatally Shooting Mike Ramos

Christopher Taylor, the Austin police officer who fatally shot 42-year-old Mike Ramos last April, has been indicted on a murder charge, according to a warrant filed with the Travis County Sheriff's Office.

As of Wednesday night, the warrant, which was first reported by the Austin American-Statesman, was active, meaning Taylor had not yet been arrested. The sheriff's office said it received the warrant and that Taylor's bail had been set at $100,000.

Attorneys for Taylor did not confirm nor deny the warrant on Wednesday night, but said they would release a statement Thursday morning.

The shooting stemmed from a 911 call reporting that someone was using drugs and had a gun in the parking lot of the Rosemont Apartment complex in Southeast Austin. Six officers responded to that call, surrounding the parking lot and detaining Ramos at gunpoint. Ramos attempted to flee in a car toward a dead-end when he was fatally shot.

APD said at the time the responding officers were certain Ramos was armed. He was not.

Ramos' killing coincided with the larger, nationwide uprising against police violence and systemic racism. It was a focal point for local criminal justice activists, who called into question outgoing Police Chief Brian Manley's leadership.

Manley's critics pointed to the lack of urgency surrounding the department's internal investigation of Taylor, a lack of transparency in the investigation process and the unwillingness on the part of the Austin Police Department to fire Taylor outright. Manley announced last month that he was stepping down.

Earlier this year, Travis County District Attorney José Garza said he expected the cases of Ramos and Javier Ambler, who was killed in the custody of Williamson County sheriff's deputies in 2019, would go before a grand jury by April.

Garza ran on a platform in which the Ramos case was front and center: He said he would investigate and prosecute cases of police violence and misconduct. Garza's predecessor, Margaret Moore, passed on investigating Ramos' case.

Ramos' mother, Brenda, sued the City of Austin and the Austin Police Department in federal court over her son's killing late last year.