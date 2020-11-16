Michael Ramos

-
The mother of Mike Ramos, a Black and Hispanic man who was shot and killed by an Austin police officer in April, is calling on the department to act on…
Lee esta historia en español. The release of body camera footage in the police killing of Mike Ramos is being delayed, the city said Sunday. The Austin…
Parts of Congress Avenue were closed Tuesday as crews painted "Black Austin Matters" across several blocks of the downtown Austin street."Congress Avenue…
Lee esta historia en español. Brenda Ramos is not broken.She strains in a chair in her South Austin home, adjusting the pain-relief pads just below her…
The Austin City Council heard from hundreds of people during an emergency meeting Thursday that addressed police violence at weekend protests against the…
Lee esta historia en español. Liz Brake had a long day Saturday. A lot of people did. One could argue the entire country did. As a volunteer medic on the…
More than 300 people have signed up to talk about what transpired during weekend protests against systemic racism and police killings, at an emergency…
La madre de Michael ‘Mike’ Ramos habló sobre la muerte de su hijo el domingo por la tarde mientras se realizaban protestas en Austin pidiendo justicia por…
Chas Moore, executive director of the Austin Justice Coalition, says he doesn’t condone or criticize protesters’ actions in Austin over the…
A 20-year-old black man is hospitalized in critical condition after police shot him with beanbag rounds outside police headquarters Sunday night, Austin…