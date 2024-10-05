Austin police officer Christopher Taylor convicted of deadly conduct

A Travis County jury found Austin police officer Christopher Taylor guilty of deadly conduct Saturday. He faces up to 10 years in prison.

“We hope this outcome continues to help the DeSilva family with their healing process,” Travis County District Attorney José Garza said in a statement. “Our office is grateful to our dedicated staff who worked tirelessly to hold the defendant accountable and seek justice for the victim and their family. We further hope this verdict allows the community to heal and that we can move forward together."

Taylor was indicted for the killing of Mauris DeSilva, a 46-year-old neuroscientist, in July 2019.

Taylor and another officer, Karl Krycia, responded to 911 calls about DeSilva having a mental health crisis and holding a knife to his own neck at a downtown condominium.

The officers fatally shot DeSilva after he refused to drop the knife, KUT previously reported.

Taylor was originally indicted for the murder of DeSilva, but the charge was lessened to deadly conduct just a week before testimony began.

"The Austin Police Department respects the criminal justice process and understands this is a difficult time for all who have been impacted," APD said in a statement.

A judge will decide Taylor's sentencing date on Oct. 15.

Taylor was also indicted for the killing of Michael Ramos, an unarmed Black and Hispanic man, in April 2020.

Taylor was tried for murder in that case in 2023, but it ended in a hung jury. A grand jury declined to re-indict him for murder in that case, but he could be retried on lesser charges.