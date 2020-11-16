-
Veteran Sues APD, Arguing ‘Less-Lethal’ Round Triggered His PTSD And Caused ‘Permanent Disfigurement’Joe Herrera says an unnamed officer shot him in the thigh during protests against police killings and racism. This is the fifth federal lawsuit related to the Austin Police Department's use of the ammunition in May.
