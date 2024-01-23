Art Acevedo says he won't take job overseeing Austin Police
Former Austin Police Chief Art Acevedo said he is no longer joining city leadership.
City leaders on Friday announced Acevedo would take on a new role overseeing policing. The decision sparked controversy and came as a surprise to some local officials and social justice advocates.
In a new statement posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, Acevedo said he has shared his decision not to accept the job with interim City Manager Jesús Garza.
“While I continue to admire and support these leaders of the Austin community, it is clear that this newly created position has become a distraction from the critical work ahead for our city," Acevedo said.
I have and will always place the best interest of the men and women of the @Austin_Police and the people they serve first, which is why I have made the decision below. See you later this week Austin! #RelationalPolicing pic.twitter.com/gNF4fqLVDU— Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) January 23, 2024
