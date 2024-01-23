© 2024 KUT Public Media

Art Acevedo says he won't take job overseeing Austin Police

KUT 90.5 | By Syeda Hasan
Published January 23, 2024 at 2:20 PM CST
Police Chief Art Acevedo at an APD cadet graduation ceremony in July 2016.
Former Austin Police Chief Art Acevedo said he is no longer joining city leadership.

City leaders on Friday announced Acevedo would take on a new role overseeing policing. The decision sparked controversy and came as a surprise to some local officials and social justice advocates.

In a new statement posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, Acevedo said he has shared his decision not to accept the job with interim City Manager Jesús Garza.

“While I continue to admire and support these leaders of the Austin community, it is clear that this newly created position has become a distraction from the critical work ahead for our city," Acevedo said.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.
Crime & Justice Austin PoliceCrime & JusticeKUTArt Acevedo
Syeda Hasan
Syeda Hasan is a senior editor at KUT. Got a tip? Email her at shasan@kut.org. Follow her on Twitter @syedareports.
