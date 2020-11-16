-
Lee esta historia en español. Four women filed a class-action lawsuit Monday accusing Austin and Travis County law enforcement of mishandling their sexual…
From Texas Standard:Protests in the wake of the death of Houston native George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody have highlighted, again, the ways…
Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo called out prominent Texas Republicans on Monday for opposing gun restriction legislation to close the so-called…
"I'm very confident that we're going to have criminal charges on one or more police officers" from a raid that left two suspects dead, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said.
Chief Art Acevedo is ending his nine and a half year tenure as the head of the Austin Police Department. Acevedo is going to lead the Houston Police…
The violent arrest of an elementary school teacher after a traffic stop is being investigated by Austin police. There are questions about the arrest…
The ability to send an anonymous tip to Austin police is now available right at your fingertips. The Austin Police Department unveiled a new free…
The president of Austin’s police officers union said that incidents like the fatal officer-involved shooting of unarmed teenager David Joseph last week…
APD Chief Art Acevedo said the police department's investigation into the fatal shooting by an officer of an unarmed black teenager will be completed…
Part of the city of Austin’s new budget includes $3 million to equip Austin Police officers with body cameras. As for how that money will be spent, buying…