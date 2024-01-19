Former APD Chief Acevedo is returning to Austin to oversee police

Former Austin Police Chief Art Acevedo will take a new position created to oversee the police department, a City of Austin memo shared with KUT confirms.

The news was first reported by the Austin-American Statesman.

Acevedo served as Austin's chief of police from 2007 to 2016. He left to become Houston’s police chief. Since then, he’s worked in Miami and Colorado, and even spent some time as an on-air analyst for CNN.

He has been serving as interim police chief for Aurora, a suburb outside Denver.

In the memo to council members, interim City Manager Jesús Garza said there are challenges facing the Austin Police Department and that he believes "additional resources are needed to better support the department, our interim police chief and her management team to ensure success."

The city and the police department have been in a stalemate over a police contract, which expired last year. The city approved a resolution Thursday that extends benefits to police officers while the contract is expired.

This is a developing story.