Travis County grand jury decides against charging Christopher Taylor with murder again

Austin police officer Christopher Taylor will no longer face prosecution for the fatal shooting of Mike Ramos in 2020.

The shooting was a month before the murder of George Floyd, and Ramos' name was invoked in racial justice protests in the summer of 2020. Taylor was indicted by Travis County District Attorney José Garza in 2021. That case went to trial late last year, but jurors couldn't agree on the murder charge.

On Wednesday, Garza's office said a grand jury declined to indict Taylor again on a murder charge, effectively ending his office's prosecution of Taylor.

“We are surprised and disappointed at this result, but we also respect the grand jury's decision and time,” Garza said in a statement. “Our hearts continue to break for the Ramos family, who we know are still grieving.”

Taylor was charged with murder for shooting Ramos, who was unarmed, during a traffic stop in April 2020. Officers responded to a call at a South Austin apartment complex and attempted to bring Ramos into custody. He fled, and Taylor shot him three times.

Taylor's lawyers insisted he acted within the letter of the law, and that the murder charge was an overreach on the part of Garza's office.

KUT reached out to Taylor's attorney, Doug O'Connell, but has not yet heard back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.