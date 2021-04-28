© 2021 KUT

Crime & Justice

Austin Police Release Video From Fatal Shooting In January

KUT 90.5 | By Andrew Weber
Published April 28, 2021 at 11:50 AM CDT
Elizabeth Gonzales attends a demonstration in support of the George Floyd Act outside of the state Capitol in March. Her son, Alex Gonzales, was fatally shot by Austin police in January.
Michael Minasi
/
KUT
Elizabeth Gonzales attends a demonstration in support of the George Floyd Act outside of the state Capitol last month. Her son, Alex Gonzales, was fatally shot by police in January.

The Austin Police Department has released bodycam footage of the fatal shooting of a 27-year-old Hispanic man in South Austin in January.

Alex Gonzales Jr. was driving with his girlfriend and their infant early Jan. 5 when police say he cut off an off-duty officer. The officer, Gabriel Gutierrez, reported that Gonzales had a gun. Gutierrez fired multiple shots at Gonzales' car.

Gutierrez called 911 and told the operator he shot Gonzales after a "road rage" incident. He said Gonzales' girlfriend was also injured and that he was awaiting backup.

The bodycam video shows Gonzales outside his car shortly after that 911 call. Responding police officers order him not to "reach," suggesting they believe Gonzales has a weapon in the car. Gonzales moves toward officers to the back door and is fired upon 10 times.

Both Gutierrez and Officer Luis Serrato, who shot at Gonzales, have been put on administrative leave. APD says the two shootings are being investigated separately.

Last month, Elizabeth Gonzales, Gonzales' mother, demanded the department release video of the incident, which she says proves her son wasn't armed, as APD initially suggested. Per its own guidelines, the department was supposed to release the video within 60 days of the shooting, but the department delayed releasing footage.

You can watch video of the shooting here.

Andrew Weber
Andrew Weber is a general assignment reporter for KUT, focusing on criminal justice, policing, courts and homelessness in Austin and Travis County.
