Gospel Music

-
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Ben Tankard, minister, motivational speaker, best-selling author,…
-
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with gospel recording artist Veronica Brown, who travels the world uplifting…
-
From Texas Standard.Gospel artist Washington Phillips has been shrouded in mystery for decades. The east Texas musician recorded only 18 songs at a…
-
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Gospel recording artist Bishop Rance Allen.Bishop Allen and his brothers…
-
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Soul music legend Candi Staton.Staton just finished her sold-out, 'Young…
-
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Dr. Leonard Scott co-founder/CEO of Tyscot Music and Entertainment.…
-
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Gospel Recording artist, radio and TV host, Dr. Bobby Jones. No one has…
-
For a slightly younger generation, the Staples Singers evoke memories of avocado colored refrigerators and polyester pants. Not a bad thing, necessarily,…