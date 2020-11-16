-
It’s a strange time of year to enjoy the outdoors in Austin. We’ve got triple-digit heat, Saharan dust filling the sky, and, you may have noticed,…
Austin is a place that not only prides itself on bars and festivals, but also on its wildlife. While bats and salamanders have long enjoyed a certain…
Signs went up recently near KUT's studios on the UT campus, warning people about aggressive birds. After two members of the newsroom got dive-bombed by…
Some birds are well-liked. Some are considered pests. Many just slip under the radar—but not the grackle. The grackle demands that you take notice. Pamela…
Today’s cold weather has probably prompted the few bird stragglers that didn’t migrate already to hit the skyways fast. But many local species don’t…