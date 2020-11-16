-
University of Texas at Austin President Greg Fenves is leaving the state’s flagship college for Emory University, where he will become president Aug. 1,…
UT Austin President Greg Fenves' wife, Carmel, has tested positive for COVID-19, he said in a letter sent to the UT community Friday."Carmel and I have…
There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Austin, but if it happens, the University of Texas wants to be ready.UT Austin President Greg Fenves said…
UT Austin students urged university leadership to admit the school has failed them, during a town hall meeting Monday on faculty sexual misconduct.At the…
The University of Texas System Board of Regents voted Tuesday to offer full tuition assistance to more UT Austin students, adding $160 million to an…
University of Texas at Austin President Greg Fenves and his wife violated school policy by flying first or business class “multiple times” without a…
One person is dead and three others are injured after a stabbing near the Gregory Gym on UT-Austin campus Monday. A suspect is in custody and there is no…