Guns In Schools

About 95% of American public schools have adopted some form of active shooter drills. But there's little proof they're effective — and there's growing concern they can traumatize children.
Federal education officials are considering letting school districts use federal money to buy guns for educators — and the idea may have come from Texas,…
The number of public school staff members armed as part of the school marshal program in Texas is set to more than double as the new school year begins.…
Wylie Independent School District prepares for armed intruders in a variety of ways, from active shooter drills to safety-themed coloring books. Some…
A group of law enforcement officers told Texas senators today that they don't think the governor's plan to “harden” schools is the best way to keep…
As Texas debates what, if any, steps should be taken to prevent mass shootings in the state, we asked our audience what questions they had about guns in…
Gov. Greg Abbott laid out a plan this morning to increase school safety in Texas after the Santa Fe High School shooting. The plan offered suggestions…
The shooting happened less than two weeks before the end of the school year. "I don't want that last day to be my last memory of my senior year," one student said.
Grace Johnson, a senior at Santa Fe High School, said she was in the band room when the fire alarm went off last Friday. She got up to evacuate.“When I…
