-
From Texas Standard:The longtime president of the University of Texas at El Paso, Diana Natalicio, is stepping down after more than 30 years on the job.…
-
From Texas Standard.Dr. Diana Natalicio has been called “the voice, the face, the strength and the sheer rock” of the University of Texas at El Paso. Now,…
-
From Texas Standard.Tulia is an agricultural hamlet of 5,000 souls in the middle of the Texas Panhandle, just under an hour south of Amarillo. It’s where…
-
The cost of college continues to creep higher and higher – and financial aid isn’t keeping up.More Texans are receiving those hefty student loan bills in…
-
State education leaders want 60 percent of Texans 25 to 34 years old to have some kind of post-secondary certificate or degree by the year 2030. But to…
-
From Texas Standard:Walk onto any historically Black college or university campus across Texas and you’re likely to hear calls from a Greek organization…
-
3-D printing seems like a great deal. Need something? Print it up. Anything from food to clothing to houses to guns can be printed and used. But just…
-
Think back to your early days of school - nursery school and kindergarten, even into first grade. Learning was full of fun and creative discovery. But as…
-
The phrase "liberal arts" often goes hand in hand with discussions about higher education. But really, what are the liberal arts? Are they liberal? Are…
-
Students of all ages are gearing up to head back to class this week. With that in mind, KUT’s Jennifer Stayton spoke with Southwestern University…