Historic Tax Exemptions

-
Three Austinites are suing the City of Austin, Travis County, the Austin Independent School District and Central Health for allowing tax breaks on what…
-
Tax Cap Added for Historic Homes; Exemption Increased for Elderly, DisabledTravis County Commissioners voted to add a cap on historical tax exemptions.…
-
The Austin school board has unanimously approved a billion dollar spending plan for next school year. The expenditure budget includes a $30 million…
-
City to Vote on Changes to Historic Tax ProgramThe Austin City Council is voting on changes to its historic landmark tax exemption program today. If…
-
Until last summer, if you lived in a home that was deemed to be a historical landmark, you could get a big break on your school property tax bill. That…