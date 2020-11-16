-
The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention met with other health care leaders in Austin on Tuesday to discuss the need for…
The number of young physicians applying to infectious disease fellowships has been steadily declining over the last five years. Experts in Texas and…
Part of President Barack Obama’s signature health care law is a provision that protects people with pre-existing conditions from being denied insurance…
More people are living with the Human Immunodeficiency Virus in Travis County.Between 2006 and 2012, the number of people with HIV has increased 41…
A new interactive map illustrates cases of HIV and possible treatment and testing centers. The map was compiled by the non-profit AIDSVu, using city,…
The Austin Area Comprehensive HIV Planning Council is looking for volunteers.Federal legislation for the Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program requires “that we…
Saturday is World AIDS Day. Here in Austin, the Department of Health and Human Services in holding a day long AIDS conference. This year’s focus is on how…
The San Antonio-based Texas Biomedical Research Institute has applied for a patent for a new genetically engineered HIV vaccine. This new vaccine would…
A financial shot in the arm is coming for people living with AIDS in Austin. As much as $5 million in federal funding is on the way, spread out over five…