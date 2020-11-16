-
Acting DHS Secretary Kevin McAleenan appeared before the House Oversight and Reform Committee on Thursday, where Chairman Elijah Cummings said he's wondering "whether there is an empathy deficit."
-
President Trump announced the secretary's departure amid a 10-year high in illegal border crossings. The two reportedly clashed as Nielsen was unable to stop flows of migrants entering the U.S.
-
From Texas Standard.Among the items on a busy Congressional agenda this week was a little-noticed vote on reauthorization and possible expansion of the…
-
Austin Mayor Steve Adler is set to meet Wednesday with U.S. Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly as the debate over "sanctuary cities" continues to…
-
From Texas Standard:After less then two months in office, the Trump administration can point to at least one statistic that may indicate the president is…
-
From Marfa Public Radio:The Department of Homeland Security’s Inspector General is out with harsh words for the agency’s eight-year-old border drone…
-
According to a survey from Austin’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, less than 10 percent of Austinites are ready for an emergency or…
-
Texas lawmakers in Washington want the Department of Homeland Security to define what successful border security means.Today, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn…
-
The United States is returning to Mexico more than 4,000 architectural relics that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents have seized…
-
Here's one heck of a lunch topic: Responding to a terrorist attack in downtown Austin during South by Southwest.That was one of the noontime subjects city…