Mayor Steve Adler is pushing back against criticism of steps the City Council took last week to, as he says, address homelessness more effectively in…
From Texas Standard:Have you ever sat in a long line for a show opening or movie premiere? In several Texas cities, lying or sitting down in certain…
Service providers are taking a new approach to addressing homelessness in downtown Austin, focusing particularly on the area around the Austin Resource…
Mayor Steve Adler is proposing a new plan for addressing homelessness in downtown Austin – by making tourists chip in.Speaking at City Hall on Monday, the…
From Texas Standard:About 10 percent of the country’s homeless youth live in Texas – that means more than 100,000 young people don’t have a steady place…
Homeless advocates in Austin got a $1.1 million infusion from the federal government to advance a relatively new, market-based approach to getting people…
Austin is trying to end homelessness among veterans. Homeless advocates say the city has already attained “functional zero” veteran homelessness, and…
Yesterday, a decade-long dream took root for Alan Graham of Mobile Loaves and Fishes. Graham and the organization celebrated the groundbreaking of…
When you think about the word “homeless,” what comes to mind?Homelessness can include a person who lacks housing. But it is also includes people in…
This year’s count of people who are homeless shows a decline in numbers for the Austin area. It’s the fourth consecutive year of decline. So, what’s…