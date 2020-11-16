-
From Texas Standard:One hundred and ninety-six years of experience is the amount of time nine outgoing members of Congress from Texas have compiled in the…
-
From Texas Standard:Congressman Ted Poe (R-Humble) surprised observers last week when he announced he would leave the House Freedom Caucus, a group of…
-
Seven Democrats are vying for a seat that will be vacated next year by retiring Democratic State Rep. Elliott Naishtat, who has represented Central Austin…
-
Wednesday, the House of Representatives voted to modernize archaic legal language by striking the term “lunatic” from federal law. The measure passed…
-
Update, Nov. 9, 2:30 p.m.:U.S. Rep. Francisco “Quico” Canseco conceded the Congressional District 23 race on Friday. He congratulated state Rep. Pete…
-
Randy Weber, a Republican state representative from Pearland, defeated former Democratic congressman Nick Lampson in the race to replace Congressman Ron…
-
Republicans need a net gain of just three or four seats to take over the Senate and — assuming they keep the House — consolidate influence on Capitol Hill. Despite the favorable election arithmetic, Republicans are foundering in several key Senate races and face an uphill battle.
-
Three Republicans who served in the Legislature with Rep. Pete Gallego, D-Alpine, are criticizing his GOP opponent's use of a picture of Jesus in a…
-
The Third Court of Appeals in Austin will hear the appeal of former U.S. House Majority Leader cum reality show contestant Tom DeLay, who was convicted of…
-
A UT professor has released research that could be a big problem for state testing.Walter Stroup is a UT professor in charge of a pilot math program for…