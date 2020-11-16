-
From Texas Standard:Human trafficking is more common than some may think, and experts say it can take place in an average neighborhood with people who may…
From Texas Standard:U.S. Sen. John Cornyn was in Dallas Tuesday for a roundtable discussion on a new federal law targeting human traffickers and…
From Texas Standard:For a long time, people rescued from a human trafficking situation in Texas were not assured of a place to stay. The state only had 24…
From Texas Standard.For eight years, in southwest Houston, a brothel operated out of a shabby apartment complex. Locals who knew about it didn’t speak up,…
In Texas, Growing Awareness That Human Trafficking Isn't Just An International Crime But A Local OneFrom Texas Standard:Warning: this story contains descriptions that are disturbing.Authorities in Mexico this weekend arrested two people they say were…
From Texas Standard:Activists gathered on the south steps of the Texas Capitol Wednesday morning to pressure lawmakers to keep fighting human trafficking…
From Texas Standard:For a while, we've known that human trafficking is a big problem in Texas. But a new study from D.C. advocacy group called the Polaris…
From Texas Standard:This story involves sensitive material that may upset some readers.On Thursday Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton will publicly…
From Texas Standard:Last week Amnesty International joined a chorus of other human rights groups, including the United Nations and the World Health…
Each year human traffickers force thousands of people into slave-like conditions. Several major highways in Texas make the state a hub for human…