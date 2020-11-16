-
For many young people, the toughest choice they will ever have to make about food is what to eat at home or what to choose from a menu.But for Texas high…
From Texas Standard:Representatives from Texas food banks will gather at the Capitol on Tuesday to talk with legislators about food insecurity and lobby…
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. revisits an interview with the honorable George T. ‘Mickey’ Leland, congressman from…
A non-profit organization that provides food to elderly and homebound people is asking Travis County for money to help deal with the sequester. Those…
Hunger in Austin is the focus of a series of videos produced by students at the University of Texas, the project of an organization called the Creative…
Calls to the area’s health and human services hotline asking for information about food pantries were up 55 percent over the past year, according to a…
Most kids look forward to their school's winter break. But millions of students in the U.S. get free or reduced-price meals at school, and when school is closed, many of those children eat less until classes are back in session.
The farm bill is likely to be left on the table when Congress leaves for recess, but don't panic. The nutrition and commodity programs will likely be extended after Election Day at current funding levels for a while, if the last session is any guide.
Southeast Austin resident Maria Del Rasario Ramirez has lived and worked in the United States for twenty years, and she is one of 162,440 people in Travis…
A new report today by the United States Department of Agriculture found Texas has the second lowest rate of "household food security" in the United…