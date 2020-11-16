-
A second, larger chunk of aid for those devastated in the late October storm will be voted on later this month. There has been bipartisan outrage this week that the House had not acted sooner.
-
Lawmakers from states hit hard by the October storm thought the House would vote on an aid package before adjourning on Thursday. They found out late Tuesday that a vote has been put off. "This is why the American people hate Congress," New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said.
-
The federal agency has received praise from politicians and storm survivors alike for being prepared before the storm and responsive immediately afterward — two things the agency was not when Hurricane Katrina slammed into the Gulf Coast in 2005.
-
President Obama returned to the campaign trail for the first time since Sandy struck the U.S. His swing-state tour started in Wisconsin against a backdrop of high approval ratings from voters — and Republican New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie — for his management of the federal response to the disaster.
-
A hurricane is no time for campaigning. That naturally gives an advantage to the incumbent, whose job is leading the cleanup and recovery efforts. The media will eventually turn its gaze back to the campaign, but there isn't much time left.
-
What if Hurricane Sandy had waited a week to strike the East Coast? There's no contingency plan in place for rescheduling an election if a storm or terrorist attack wiped out power in multiple states while voting was taking place. Says one expert: "We'll ignore it until it happens, and when it happens, we'll figure it out."
-
