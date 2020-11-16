-
The Senate found President Trump not guilty of the impeachment charges against him. "We went through hell, unfairly," he said in a statement at the White House.
-
The Trump impeachment trial is adjourned, but lawmakers have time to make their own cases for and against removing the president. A final vote is expected on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Both sides made their closing arguments in the president's impeachment trial in the Senate. On Wednesday, the Senate is widely expected to acquit the president.
-
Democrats had hoped to introduce witnesses but failed to get enough Republican support. The trial now moves to a final phase, which includes a vote on whether to acquit or convict the president.
-
Early on, Chief Justice John Roberts refused to read a question from Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky. Paul's question may have identified the whistleblower whose complaint sparked the impeachment inquiry.
-
Trump's legal team argued that accepting election information from foreign sources does not violate federal laws. Democrats called the assertion shocking.
-
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told Republicans during a closed-door meeting that he does not now have the votes to defeat Democrats' push for witnesses, but he is not declaring defeat.
-
President Trump's lawyers finished their presentation Monday night, dismissing the need for additional witnesses and saying former National Security Adviser John Bolton's testimony is not needed.
-
The president's team told senators that House managers selectively withheld evidence in their arguments.
-
On the floor, House impeachment managers stressed the president would not hesitate to investigate any political rival. Outside the chamber, senators sparred over issuing subpoenas.