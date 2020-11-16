-
Have you ever been to a Whole Foods or maybe a co-op and seen labels that say things like, "gluten-free", "non-gmo," "no antibiotics," "free-roaming,"…
-
This episode recognizes the complexity of women, gender, and sexuality with a discussion from contemporary and historical perspectives. Our discussants…
-
This episode of In Perspective recognizes Black History Month by bringing together several scholars for a discussion of race in contemporary America. As…
-
This month’s episode of In Perspective explores what it means to be displaced or without a home. Our new roundtable participants ask: How do we define…
-
In this edition of In Perspective we teamed up with Views and Brews for a discussion on various elements of and debates over artificial intelligence,…
-
This month on "In Perspective," our roundtable participants discuss public memory in relation to grief, war, and memorials such as the National…
-
This summer’s escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has come to a relative stand-still with both sides currently holding to the cease-fire signed…