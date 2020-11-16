-
Within a matter of hours, Iraq moved to expel U.S. forces; the U.S. said it would pause the fight against ISIS in Iraq; and Iran signaled it will stop abiding by limits of the 2015 nuclear deal.
-
From Texas Standard:In the past, Hollywood was sometimes enlisted to tell an approved version of military events. Lately, though, stories on screens both…
-
From Texas Standard:If you Google "Syria and civilian casualties," you’ll find numbers that vary widely depending on who is reporting the information and…
-
From Texas Standard:The body of a Marine who died last week has finally returned home. Louis Cardin was killed after his unit was hit by an ISIS rocket…
-
The reinforcements, announced late Tuesday, raise the number of U.S. forces in Iraq to more than 1,000.
-
Speaking at the White House, the president says the humanitarian and military problems in the country are "a long-term project."
-
President Obama has authorized humanitarian drops and airstrikes against militants in the country. But administration officials say this does not signal a broader war against the Islamic extremists.
-
President Obama says the U.S. will send up to 300 military advisers to Iraq to help it cope with a Sunni extremist group, but Americans won't be taking up combat roles.
-
Iraq's government is using limited air attacks to strike back at the Sunni group known as ISIS, which now controls large areas of northern Iraq.
-
A parade to honor Iraq War Veterans is scheduled to take place this Saturday, July 7. The event was inspired by a parade in St. Louis, Missouri.“We…