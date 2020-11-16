Japan Earthquake

-
A Japanese panel has issued a scathing report faulting government regulators and the electric utility for failing to take precautions to safeguard the Fukushima nuclear reactors from natural disasters. The failure led to nuclear catastrophe during last year's earthquake and tsunami.
-
One of the largest companies based in Central Texas, Freescale Semiconductor, says it is closing a manufacturing plant in earthquake ravaged Sendai,…
-
Another Blast at Japan Nuclear PlantAll eyes are on Japan’s nuclear power emergency after Friday’s massive earthquake and tsunami. Japan's Chief Cabinet…
-
Japan Death Toll SoarsJapan is facing mounting threats in the wake of Friday's devastating earthquake and tsunami. A police official in one town now says…
-
The Japanese earthquake, tsunami, and nuclear power plant emergency have derailed plans for many South by Southwest attendees who work for non-profit…
-
Central Texans are waking up Friday morning to the news about Japan’s major earthquake and tsunami. The entire U.S. West Coast is under a tsunami…