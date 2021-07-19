-
The Amazon founder became the second billionaire this month to reach the edge of space — following Richard Branson, who rocketed there aboard a vessel made by his company Virgin Galactic.
The founder of Amazon, who stepped down as CEO this month, lifted off early Tuesday with three crewmates on the maiden flight of Blue Origin's New Shepard launch vehicle.
Van Horn residents talk about space tourism and their hopes for the future of the tiny town located near the launch site for Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos' spaceport.