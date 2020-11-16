-
WASHINGTON — Embattled U.S. Rep. Joe Barton, R-Ennis, announced his retirement from Congress on Thursday."I am very proud of my public record and the many…
-
From Texas Standard.There’s a whole lot of potential change right now on the Texas political landscape. Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller has a…
-
U.S. Rep. Joe Barton, R-Ennis, released a statement on Wednesday apologizing for a graphic nude photo of him that circulated on social media earlier this…
-
Political redistricting is for real nerds, for those sometimes overly serious people who have spent a great deal of time learning and thinking about…