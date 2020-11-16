-
Former Texas House Speaker Joe Straus, a San Antonio Republican, announced Wednesday he was launching a new political action committee that he said will…
The top three elected officials in Texas are the governor, lieutenant governor and speaker of the House. But you didn't find that last official on the…
Texas politicians have called on the Trump administration to end its policy of separating immigrant families crossing the border illegally, and are asking…
The State Republican Executive Committee voted to censure Texas House Speaker Joe Straus, R-San Antonio, on Saturday, dinging the outgoing state leader…
From Texas Standard.Texans don’t care about primary elections – at least if history is any indication. Single-digit turnouts are not uncommon in…
Texas House Speaker Joe Straus stunned colleagues and political observers alike when he announced that he would not seek re-election to his place in the…
From Texas Standard.Gov. Greg Abbott made his first endorsement of a legislative challenger Monday. He said he would be supporting incumbent Republican…
From Texas StandardWhile news that Texas House Speaker Joe Straus wouldn’t be seeking re-election reverberated through the state capital last week, we got…
Texas House Speaker Joe Straus says he will not run for re-election in 2018.In an announcement, Straus said he will “continue to work for a Republican…
In the wake of the "bathroom bill" fight that generated strong business backlash, House Speaker Joe Straus is putting together a committee to make sure…