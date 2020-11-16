-
After last week’s presidential election, the company that owns the Keystone XL pipeline said it was interested in finishing out the project. The pipeline…
From StateImpact Texas: President Obama’s rejection of the Keystone XL pipeline provoked cheers from environmental groups, boos from rival politicians and…
The financial markets may be betting that the Keystone XL pipeline is a done deal.The U.S. House and Senate have now both passed bills to force approval…
Congress’ attempts to force approval of the Keystone XL pipeline have re-ignited debate over the project, which would allow more crude oil to flow from…
Federal agencies are getting more time to review the controversial project, the State Department says, given an ongoing legal battle in Nebraska over whether the pipeline could pass through.
The controversial Keystone XL Pipeline is taking over national headlines again. Last week, the State Department released an environmental review of the…
The report concludes that the production of Canada's tar-sand crude, which causes more greenhouse gases than other forms, won't be affected if the pipeline moves forward.
A large section of the controversial Keystone XL pipeline was officially put to work Wednesday, in a move that supporters say will help ease the flow of oil to refineries. The Obama administration has yet to rule on the project's northern portion.
Tens of thousands of protesters turned out on the National Mall Sunday to encourage President Obama to make good on his commitment to act on climate change. The pipeline would carry tar sands oil from Alberta, Canada, to refineries on the coast of the Gulf of Mexico.
If she becomes secretary of state, Rice would get to decide the fate of the controversial oil pipeline. Financial disclosure forms show the U.N. ambassador has a financial stake in the company that wants to build the pipeline.