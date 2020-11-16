-
Update: Of the seven congressional nominations up Tuesday night in Central Texas, only two were competitive.In the race for the Democratic nomination for…
The most contested congressional race in Texas is House District 21, which stretches from South Austin to San Antonio and up into the Hill…
Four candidates emerged Tuesday from a field of 22 to face off in runoff elections to replace U.S. Rep. Lamar Smith in Congress.Joseph Kopser and Mary…
Twenty-two primary candidates are vying for Texas' 21st Congressional District seat this year, 18 Republicans and four Democrats.The congressional…
From Texas Standard.The deadline for Texas candidates to file to run in the 2018 primaries was Monday. And if you’ve been trying to keep up with the…
From Texas Standard.There’s a whole lot of potential change right now on the Texas political landscape. Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller has a…
WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Lamar Smith, R-San Antonio, is retiring from Congress, two sources close to the congressman told The Texas Tribune on Thursday."For…
From Texas Standard:U.S. Rep. Lamar Smith is on a mission to uncover what he calls "Russia's propaganda war against fossil fuels." The Republican…
It’s still a long time before the congressional midterm elections in November 2018. But a lot of candidates are already showing interest in running. And…
KUT Radio’s broadcast news reporting is also available online. Here’s a mid-week look at what we’ve been following.Austin Energy Rates Get Another Hearing…